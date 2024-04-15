ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, April 15, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against a suspect for kidnapping second-degree and resisting arrest by fleeing. The suspect is 36-year-old Helen White of the 10200 block of Duke Drive in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the probable cause statement reads: "The defendant pulled the victim into the defendant's car by her hair. The victim told the defendant multiple times to let her out, and as the victim tried to get out of the car, the defendant started to drive. The victim opened the passenger door as the car was moving.

"At this point, police noticed the vehicle the defendant was driving and saw part of the victim's body hanging out of the door. The officer initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens. The defendant sped away at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The victim proceeded to put her arms and legs out of the window on at least two occasions and tried to climb out of the car window as the car was speeding.

"Other cars on the road had to take evasive measures to avoid collision with the defendant's vehicle. The defendant then pulled the victim back into the car. Police used spike strips to terminate the traffic stop and the defendant was arrested at the scene. The victim and defendant are known to one another."

St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

A booking photo of White is not available as she is currently in custody in the state of Illinois. White is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

