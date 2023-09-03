GLEN CARBON - Over 650 cars from the past and present will be on display and on the road in Glen Carbon in just a couple weeks on Sept. 16. The Randy Gori Memorial Kicks On 66 Ultra Car Show will be held at Schon Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a car cruise into downtown Glen Carbon.

The car show and cruise are 100% free to register and attend.

Ryan O’Day, founder of the car show, said attendees should expect over 650 cars this year, as well as food vendors, a fun “kid zone” of bounce houses, and a live band playing during the show.

O’Day said cars typically start showing up at 8 a.m. before the show opens to the public at 11 a.m., and he expects some rare vehicles at this year’s show.

“We expect a few new clubs participating this year to bring some rare exotic Ferrari and Lamborghini brands to the show field,” O’Day said. “It is always exciting to see vehicles spanning the decades.”

The car show and cruise are held in memory of Randy Gori, a prominent attorney in the St. Louis and Metro East regions who died in 2020. O’Day said Gori was also a “major car collector.”

“Randy Gori was a major car collector in not only the St. Louis region, but also the midwest. With over 18 Ferraris in his collection, when he hosted private parties, folks loved it,” O’Day said, noting his restaurant Wang Gang Asian Eats used to cater those parties.

“We decided to do a bigger show for the general public,” he added. “He unfortunately passed, but in his honor, we continue the enthusiasm people enjoy."

For more information or to register your car for this year’s Randy Gori Memorial Kicks On 66 Ultra Car Show, visit kickson66.org.

