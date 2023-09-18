EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Randy Gori Memorial 2023 Kicks on 66 Car Show & Cruise invited car lovers to have a fun time with old rides this weekend.

More than 600 cars and motorcycles lined up at Schon Park in Glen Carbon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 16. Attendees could check out the classic cars and chat with the owners about their vehicles. The afternoon ended with a cruise through downtown Glen Carbon.

Newbold BMW and Newbold Toyota, two car dealerships in O’Fallon, presented the car show and cruise. Thousands of people came out to enjoy the free event and support the Gori family.

The Kicks on 66 show honors Randy L. Gori, a prominent Edwardsville attorney who was killed in 2020. Gori was a co-founder of The Gori Law Firm, which partnered with the Village of Glen Carbon to support the event. This was the third annual car show held in his memory.

On their official Facebook page, Kicks on 66 called this weekend’s event “one of the best shows yet” and promised next year’s show will be “bigger and better.” For more information about the Randy Gori Memorial 2023 Kicks on 66 Car Show & Cruise, including photos from Saturday’s lineup, visit their website at KicksOn66.org.

