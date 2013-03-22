Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty Bitty & Pee Wee Outdoor Soccer again this year. Eighty participants took part in the programs during the inaugural year in April 2012. Itty Bitty Outdoor Soccer is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds. Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from Sunday, April 14 through May 19. On the six and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three times to choose from: 12-12:45pm, 1-1:45pm or 2-2:45pm. The success of this program is dependent upon volunteer station leaders, therefore parents/guardians will be asked to be volunteers. Program fee is $30 per toddler and includes a participation medal that the toddlers will cherish.

Pee Wee Outdoors Soccer is designed just like the Itty Bitty program, but it is for five and six year olds. The program will run from Sunday, April 14 through May 19 at 3-3:45pm, 4-4:45pm or 5-5:45pm. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal. All sessions will be held and the Blackorby Athletic Field located directly behind the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. Hurry! The registration deadline for both programs is Friday, April 5.

For more information on these programs or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

