“We have one goal at Kickin' Butts,” exclaimed Megan Moore. “Our name says it all; we want to help you quit smoking cigarettes. But, Kickin’ Butts is not for minors.”

Megan, with her son Ryan Moore, 21, recently opened the newest e-cigarette/vapor shop in North Alton at 2600 State St, Suite C, just across the lot from Joe-K’s Restaurant. Kickin’ Butts is an attractive and efficiently designed boutique with a tasting area with dozens of flavors and a comprehensive stock of e-cigarette and vaping essentials and accessories.

“Just like the nicotine patch, gum, and medications, e-cigarettes are the latest innovation in smoking cessation technology to assist individuals trying to quit smoking cigarettes or cigars,” explained Ryan, manager.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Wikipedia, an electronic cigarette, often called an e-cigarette (e-cig), is a battery-operated electronic inhaler designed to simulate tobacco smoking. It generally uses a heating element that vaporizes a liquid solution. Some solutions contain a mixture of nicotine and flavorings, while others release a flavored vapor without nicotine. Many are designed to simulate traditional smoking implements, such as cigarettes or cigars, in their use and/or appearance, while others are considerably different in appearance. The benefits and risks of electronic cigarette use are, as of 2013, uncertain, but they are likely safer than smoking tobacco.

“I cannot make the statement that e-cigs are "better" or "safer" than regular tobacco cigarettes, because the e-liquid has not been approved by the FDA,” Megan carefully explained. “But e-cigs have given me an alternative to smoking and I feel much better.”

Kickin’ Butts carries more than 60 different flavors – with some as exotic as razzleberry, coffee, or Peanut Butter and Jelly, that tastes as if you just took a bite out of a sandwich. You can also find the traditional tobacco and menthol flavors, but gone is the day of regular or menthol only.

Kickin’ Butts will educate you to the world of vaping.



“We have personally chosen and used the e-Liquid blends we provide, and they are among the best available,” Moore went on. “We have traveled extensively and used many of the products while researching our business model. Our customers will find us competitively priced and stocked with the latest technology and product information on this new and upcoming innovation.”



Kickin’ Butts is open Monday through Saturday 10-7. For more information, contact them at 618-501-4100 or visit them online at https://www.facebook.com/kickinbuttsllc?ref=br_tf.

More like this: