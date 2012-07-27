KICK off the Olympics by showing Local Support for Hope Solo and the 2012 US Olympic Soccer Team! Hope Solo is widely considered the best goalkeeper in the world and has been the starter for the United States women's national team since 2005! The Madison County Child Advocacy Center has an Autographed Nike Cleat on Ebay to raise dollars and awareness about child abuse prevention!

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center's Mission is to provide a professional and child-friendly environment to assist in the investigation of allegations of child abuse, provide access to services and treatment for victims and their families and raise awareness within the community.

Want to Volunteer or Donate to further our Mission? Contact Christy Schaper about upcoming events and how you can become involved 618-296-5398 or find us online at www.madco-cac.org today!

Here is the Hope Solo and US Olympic Soccer Team Line Up:

Saturday, July 28

Noon—U.S. vs. Colombia

Tuesday, July 31

12:15 p.m.—U.S. vs. North Korea

Friday, Aug. 3

Quarterfinal

9:30 a.m.—U.S. (if group winner) vs. TBA

Monday, Aug. 6

Semifinal

2:45 p.m.— U.S. (if group winner, qtr winner) vs. TBA

http://www.ebay.com/itm/Hope-Solo-Autographed-Nike-Cleat-/221082395402?pt=LH_DefaultDomain_0&hash=item337989a30a

