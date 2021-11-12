O'FALLON – On November 29 and 30, 2021, Keystone Place at Richland Creek Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care Community located in O’Fallon IL, will be sponsoring informative free talks on “Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: The Latest Advances in Treatment, Care and Research” as part of National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. Featured speakers include Dr. Joan Roche, PH.D., RN, a Board Certified Gerontological Clinical Nurse Specialist, and Dr. Alexandra Lockridge, DPT, a Dementia Capable Care Specialist.

Topics to be covered include:

Forgetfulness: what’s normal and what’s not

What you can do now to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s

What to do when you suspect a memory problem

Treatments currently available to slow Alzheimer’s, including what to know about a new FDA approved drug

Update on the latest Alzheimer’s research

Resources available for dementia caregivers

In-person sessions will be held on Monday, November 29th, and Tuesday, November 30th at 12:00 pm and 5:30 pm each day. Depending upon the session selected, a free lunch or dinner will be served. All sessions will be held at Keystone Place at Richland Creek, located at 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive in O'Fallon, IL. Seating is limited and reservations are required. The public may register by calling (618) 576-6178 or visiting https://Info.KeystoneSenior.com/RC-NovEvent.

About Keystone Place at Richland Creek

Article continues after sponsor message

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is a state-of-the-art retirement community located near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, IL. The community offers independent living, assisted living, and specialized memory care on a rental basis.

Residents have access to convenient services, including chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, scheduled transportation and so much more.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s distinct assisted living and memory care programs provide personal care and supportive services, such as medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, and transportation.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is now leasing, with premium apartment floor-plan style and location options going fast.

To schedule an appointment to tour the community, call (618) 576-6178 or visit their website at KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.

More like this: