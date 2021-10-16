O'FALLON – On Thursday, October 21st Keystone Place at Richland Creek Retirement Community will host a “BBQ, Blues & Brews” fundraiser for the O'Fallon Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS Explorer Youth Education Programs.

The fundraiser, being held in conjunction with First Community Credit Union and Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab Center, is taking place on Thursday, October 21st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Keystone Place at Richland Creek, located at 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive in O’Fallon, IL.

Food will be available for the reasonable purchase price of $8 and include:

Pork Steak

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Cookie

A cash bar will feature beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Activities will include a live music performance by Big George and The NGK Band, a Speed Demons and Friends car cruise, several special raffles and so much more.

All food, beverage, and raffle proceeds will benefit the O’Fallon Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS Explorer Programs - education programs for young men and women interested in learning more about a possible career as a police officer, firefighter, or EMT.

Article continues after sponsor message

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to this outdoor event.

About Keystone Place at Richland Creek

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is a state-of-the-art retirement community located near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, IL. The community offers independent living, assisted living, and specialized memory care on a rental basis.

Residents have access to convenient services, including chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, scheduled transportation and so much more.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s distinct assisted living and memory care programs provide personal care and supportive services, such as medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, and transportation.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is now leasing, with premium apartment floor-plan style and location options going fast.

To schedule an appointment to tour the community, call (618) 576-6178 or visit their website at KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.

More like this: