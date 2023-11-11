GLEN CARBON - The future of Father McGivney's Catholic boys soccer under Coach Matt McVicar’s Griffins looks bright with several returnees next year.

Some of the returnees include juniors Spencer Martin, Alec Frohnert, Spencer Sundberg, Aaron Brodwater, Mason Holmes, Kai Gaither, Chris Marchetti and Tyler Ahring, plus sophomore Lucas Roedl, and freshmen Owen Weissert, Patrick Geirer and Will Rakers.

McGivney Catholic’s boys soccer returnees are Byron Carlson, Petri & Kalb male athletes of the month for the Griffins.

Will Rakers started most of the games as a freshman and will be a key returnee next year, the coach said. “The freshmen players are good players and will continue to grow as well as our sophomore and junior players.”

Geirer was extraordinary in goal for the Griffins during the season and was only a freshman. He has a very bright future ahead, Coach McVicar said. Geirer had 55 saves on the season in goal and is highly ranked throughout the state as a goalie even though only a freshman.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“We have a lot of players returning and we should be good again next season,” Coach McVicar said, talking about the other juniors, sophomores and freshmen who are back for 2024. The coach who will want another rematch with Columbia in 2024 post-season to avenge the narrow loss in 2023.

Again congratulations to the other McGivney squad members, who are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athletes of Month.

More like this: