EDWARDSVILLE – Kevin Hall of Edwardsville is looking to bring a new and fresh perspective to Edwardsville Township as a candidate for its next Township Supervisor.

“I decided to enter the race for Supervisor for two reasons: I feel our Democracy runs best when the voters are given options for who represents them and I know we can do more to help the people struggling in the Township, especially in the midst of our current pandemic,” Kevin Hall, an I.T. professional in the Madison County Circuit Clerk's office, is a current Edwardsville Township Trustee who was originally elected as a write-in.

Hall is Co-President of the St. Louis Illini Alumni Club, an Edwardsville precinct committee person, on the board of the St. Louis Sports Commission Associates, and has donated over 50 units of blood to the American Red Cross. He has his master’s in Recreation, Sport, and Tourism Management from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign, a management program focused on social and economic development.

Kevin's wife, Kellie, practices Veterinary Medicine in Godfrey and they have two sons, Leland (2) and Calvin (4 months).

“As a Trustee, I’ve seen what the Township can do," he said. "The past year has shown we can and need to do more. If elected I have three objectives: focus resources on helping those struggling the most during the pandemic, partner with local organizations to improve our community and Township Park, and keep our taxes in check and provide maximum transparency.”

“With my two young boys, I am now more than ever focused on the present and long term future of our community. My wife and I have been lucky enough to have stable income throughout the pandemic, but unfortunately that is not the case for everyone. Before COVID in 2018, the United Way said 11% of our Township households are below the poverty line and almost 40% are below the basic cost of living threshold. I fear what that number is today. My focus from day one will be helping those struggling by working on access to essentials like food, toiletries, and diapers.”

“Every chance I have been given as a Trustee, I have tried to push for progress, provide transparency, and make this community abetter place to live for all while keeping our taxes reasonable. It has been my honor serving Edwardsville Township as a Trustee,I hope to have the chance to continue representing all of you for the next four years as your Township Supervisor.”

Election day is Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

For more information, contact Kevin Hall at (217) 549-2348 or kevin@votekhall.com?.

You can learn more about Kevin Hall and his campaign online at:

https://votekhall.com/

or Facebook at Kevin Hall for Edwardsville Township Supervisor.

