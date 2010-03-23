(March 23, 2010 – Edwardsville, IL) - Dennis M. Terry, President and CEO of First Clover Leaf Bank recently announced the addition of Kevin J. Fitzgerald as Vice President and Compliance Officer for First Clover Leaf Bank.

Dennis Terry stated, “We are so fortunate to have a person of Kevin’s experience to take on this ever-changing and complicated role. His unique background of Bank Senior Management and I.B.A. Education Director afford him the experience to tackle this job with a high level of expertise.”

Kevin has most recently acted as Education Director for the Illinois Bankers Association. Prior to that, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at the First State Bank of Red Bud. Kevin comes to First Clover Leaf Bank with over 25 years of banking experience in both large and small financial institutions. Kevin resides in Edwardsville with his wife Pat of over 30 years. He and Pat have two grown children, Michael, 27 and Colleen, 25. In the past, Kevin has participated in the Knights of Columbus, the Lions and the Optimist Club. He plans to continue his community involvement while in his new role at First Clover Leaf Bank.

“I am very happy to join a customer-focused community bank like First Clover Leaf Bank. I look forward to the challenges of ensuring compliance with continually changing banking regulations. Many bank regulations have the intent of making sure customers are treated fairly and ethically, and that is how First Clover Leaf Bank wants to treat everyone that comes to our bank,” stated Fitzgerald.

Article continues after sponsor message

In his new role, Fitzgerald will be developing, implementing and administering all aspects of the bank’s compliance management program. He will ensure that all the bank’s activities comply with the ethical business practices, company policies and Federal and State banking regulations.

_____________________________________________________________________________

About the Company

First Clover Leaf Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Clover Leaf Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FCLF). First Clover Leaf Bank is headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, and devotes special attention to personal service and offers a full line of retail and commercial products. First Clover Leaf Bank is a strong advocate for community banking. Through a long term growth and expansion plan, First Clover Leaf Bank will continue to serve the Madison County Market and surrounding Metro East Communities.

Further information about the company is available at: http://www.firstcloverleafbank.com

More like this: