ALTON - Twenty to 30 people protested Monday night outside Ketchum’s Corner Kreem at the intersection of Alby and Elm Streets in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the protest was peaceful, but after it broke up, someone spray-painted the side of the Ketchum’s Corner building with profanity and other words.

Ketchum's Corner Kreem, ice cream, and yogurt shop made an announcement in the first part of the week that it will be closed temporarily. Chief Simmons said some of Ketchum’s political viewpoints online apparently sparked some vocal response and protest in front of the Alton business.

Derrick Ketchum said he is going to see how things go and if the unrest settles down before reopening.

Chief Simmons said he plans to arrange a meeting with Ketchum and some of the vocal protestors and try to come to a resolution.

“This location has housed an ice cream stand for over 60 years,” Chief Simmons said. “We are hoping we can get everyone involved together to work out their differences.”

Peaceful Night Monday In Alton With Protestors

Overall, Chief Simmons said Monday was quiet in Alton. He said the fairly large protest in Alton was peaceful and he and Deputy Chief Marcus Pulido did go out and converse with the protestors. Chief Simmons said they also took bottles of water to the protestors.

“We listened to them for about 45 minutes,” he said. “We certainly understand their need to protest as long as they are peaceful.”

