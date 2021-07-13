ST. LOUIS, MO – King of the soprano sax Kenny G brings his The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour to St. Louis on Tuesday, December 7 at the River City Casino & Hotel. Show time is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are $69, $59, $49, $39 and $29. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

With global sales totaling more than 75 million, GRAMMY® and American Music Award winner Kenny G is the biggest-selling instrumental musician of all time. His #1 adult contemporary and smooth jazz hits include “By the Time This Night is Over,” “Love Power,” and “Forever in Love.” On this highly-anticipated holiday tour, Kenny G will perform some of his greatest hits, including songs from his 1994 smash album Miracles: The Holiday Album, which ranks as one of the most successful holiday albums ever sold. For more information, visit www.kennyg.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

