Kenny & Shelly Sievets' Love Story
Couples names: Kenny & Shelly Sievets
City: Batchtown
Date met or started dating: August 8, 1979
Date married: February 20, 1981
What makes your relationship special? That we our each others best friend and enjoy each other’s company!
Share a memory you have made together: We make memories everyday , we enjoy being together and each other company, but our favorite memory would be when we renewed our wedding vows in Las Vegas on our 25th anniversary.