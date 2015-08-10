JERSEYVILLE - Kenneth E. Loy & Company, PC has announced the admission of two partners to the firm. As a result, the firm has officially changed its name to Loy Miller Talley, PC.

Kenneth Loy, President and CEO has announced that Certified Public Accountant Tricia Miller and Michelle Tally, both of Jerseyville, have joined the firm as partners. Tricia is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and joined Kenneth E. Loy & Company in 1999. Michelle is also a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and joined the firm in 2004. Both Tricia and Michelle provide a variety of services for clients including general accounting services, auditing, and specialize in tax planning and preparation.

Mr. Loy first established his CPA firm in 1980 in Alton. The firm has expanded over the years to include additional locations in Jerseyville and Greenfield. The existing addresses and phone numbers will remain the same for each location.

While excited about his new changes and opportunities, all three partners are determined to continue to provide the same high quality service in which the firm’s reputation has been built, with integrity, vision and results.

