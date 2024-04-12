WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton Wood River High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

March's winner is Kennadie Ruot. Kennadie is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Marching Band, Concert Band, Varsity Basketball, Cheerleading(Captain, football, competative), Big Sisters, National Honor Society, Saturday Scholars, Spirit Club, Student Council and Talent Search.

Kennadie has received honors for Illinois State Scholar, Valedictorian, Gold Renaissance, High Honor Roll, Silver Medallion and Perfect Attendance and MVP Award (cheerleading).

After graduation Kennadie plans to attend school at Illinois State University and majoring in Business-Marketing.

Congratulations Kennadie and we all wish you good luck in your future!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years.

