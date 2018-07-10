EDWARDSVILLE – For Kendall Abdur-Rahman’s senior season as the quarterback for the Edwardsville High School football team, he’s set some very high goals for his team.

But everything starts in preseason training, and Abdur-Rahman felt that the Tigers did well in the opening seven-on-seven passing scrimmages Monday night at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. The Tigers went up against Cahokia, Gateway STEM of St. Louis and Belleville Althoff Catholic in the scrimmages, which also featured Civic Memorial and Highland.

“We did pretty well today,” Abdur-Rahman said in an interview following the scrimmages. “We had a couple of mistakes that we need to clean up, obviously. But it’s early in the summer, so that’s a good thing. We’re just trying to get ready as best as possible for the season this year.”

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 campaign in 2017, which saw them go to the semifinals of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs before losing to Wilmette Loyola Academy. Abdur-Rahman hasn’t set any individual goals for the new season, preferring to concentrate on team goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I haven’t really set goals for myself; it’s more of team goals,” Abdur-Rahman said. “Obviously, to get one more, trying to go undefeated this year. We’re just trying to be the best we can be. Me and my seniors, my boys, it’s our last run, and we’re just trying to get a state title.”

Abdur-Rahman smiled when asked if it would be a great way to cap off his high school career.

“Yes, sir. For sure,” Abdur-Rahman said with a warm smile.

And of course, everything starts off with the seven-on-seven drills, and Abdur-Rahman has some simple goals for his team.

“We need to get better at just completions and executing,” Abdur-Rahman said. “We executed pretty well tonight, but it was definitely balls on the floor, which that shouldn’t happen, especially in a seven-on-seven setting. So, just execution.”

And you can definitely expect Kendall Abdur-Rahman to work very hard to achieve all of his team’s goals in the 2018 season.

More like this: