Looking for Lincoln is proud to present three online events featuring scenes from the recent musical play “The Spirit of Lincoln” by the Springfield Theatre Centre in Springfield, Illinois. The episodes will premier on February 10, 17, and 24, 2021 at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page and YouTube video channel.

“The Spirit of Lincoln,” written by Illinois native Ken Bradbury, explores the lives of people affected by Lincoln’s spirit and ideologies, while exploring the themes of friendship, bravery, racism, and social justice that are still relevant today. The viewer is invited to experience first-hand the lasting impact Abraham Lincoln had on his central Illinois community and beyond.

Each episode will present selected previously-filmed scenes from the show, followed by a live question and answer session with members of the cast or production team. Viewers are encouraged to post questions during the program on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page or YouTube channel. Each week will feature new scenes, and a new set of cast members to discuss the show.

The play was filmed for broadcast on the Hoogland Center for the Arts stage, as was presented by Heartland Credit Union, Ken Bradbury Foundation, and Springfield Theatre Centre.

The programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will end with question and answers with the virtual audience. Looking for Lincoln Conversations is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Looking for Lincoln events are free to the public, and these events will show only selected scenes from the play. The full play is available to watch at Showtix4u.com/events/STC. To support their efforts during Covid, Springfield Theatre Centre will charge a ticketing fee to watch the show in its entirety.