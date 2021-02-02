Ken Bradbury’s “The Spirit of Lincoln” To Be Part Of Three Looking For Lincoln Conversations Event
Looking for Lincoln is proud to present three online events featuring scenes from the recent musical play “The Spirit of Lincoln” by the Springfield Theatre Centre in Springfield, Illinois. The episodes will premier on February 10, 17, and 24, 2021 at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page and YouTube video channel.
“The Spirit of Lincoln,” written by Illinois native Ken Bradbury, explores the lives of people affected by Lincoln’s spirit and ideologies, while exploring the themes of friendship, bravery, racism, and social justice that are still relevant today. The viewer is invited to experience first-hand the lasting impact Abraham Lincoln had on his central Illinois community and beyond.
Each episode will present selected previously-filmed scenes from the show, followed by a live question and answer session with members of the cast or production team. Viewers are encouraged to post questions during the program on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page or YouTube channel. Each week will feature new scenes, and a new set of cast members to discuss the show.
The play was filmed for broadcast on the Hoogland Center for the Arts stage, as was presented by Heartland Credit Union, Ken Bradbury Foundation, and Springfield Theatre Centre.
The programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will end with question and answers with the virtual audience. Looking for Lincoln Conversations is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
Looking for Lincoln events are free to the public, and these events will show only selected scenes from the play. The full play is available to watch at Showtix4u.com/events/STC. To support their efforts during Covid, Springfield Theatre Centre will charge a ticketing fee to watch the show in its entirety.
Looking for Lincoln Conversations is a series of live, virtual programs featuring a variety of topics surrounding the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. “Looking for Lincoln Conversations provides a unique way to share the story of the life and times of Abraham Lincoln” said Executive Director, Sarah Watson. “We are able to engage with a virtual audience from throughout the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and beyond.”
The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.
For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org
