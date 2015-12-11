MARINE – Citing her desire to continue to do what is right for the people of Madison County, Marine business owner Kelly Tracy today announced she will be seeking re-election as the 4th District representative on the County Board.

The Madison County 4th District includes the municipalities of Marine, Alhambra, St. Jacob, a portion of Highland and Livingston, as well as large rural areas in the eastern portion of the county.

“For the past 13 years I have operated a business in the 4th District and through my business, I have had the opportunity to interact on a daily basis with businessmen and women, farmers, factory workers, homemakers, educators and students on a professional and personal basis,” Tracy said. “It has given me a unique insight of the responsibilities of working families in Madison County and it is those people I think of when making decisions and offering input on the management of Madison County.”

Tracy currently serves as chairman of the county’s influential Government Relations Committee and is charged with working with local municipalities and townships to determine their specific needs.

She is also a member of the Finance, Executive, Planning & Development, Transportation and Parks & Recreation committees.

“It is an honor to serve the people of the 4th District,” stated Tracy. “I take great pride in identifying a project or correcting a problem that directly impacts our citizens in a positive way. I believe my service on the County Board has positively impacted the people of the 4th District. I want to continue to serve those people.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Despite an impressive list of accomplishments as a County Board member, Tracy is most proud of adhering to her principle of doing what is right. “I work for the people, not for a political party. When making a vote, reviewing projects or trying you help a resident, I am guided by common sense and by what is doing what is right. I’m willing to work with any board member, Republican or Democrat, to do what is right and make Madison County an even better place to live and work.”

During her time as a member of the Madison County Board, Tracy has worked to keep the county’s tax levy flat. “Since I was first elected, the tax levy has not been increased and this year the county’s portion of the property tax rate will be reduced by more than two percent.” Tracy said. “I continually work to make sure county spending is kept to a minimum and take a conservative approach to financial management. I never forget that we are stewards of the taxpayers’ money. I know how hard our residents work for their money and I want to make sure we spend only what is necessary or what is required by law.”

Tracy has been instrumental in significant improvements to parks and recreational facilities in the 4th District and throughout the county. “Many of the smaller municipalities and townships, like those I represent, could not have made improvements without the support of the county. I am very proud of the way my district has improved their parks with funding I helped secure.”

Tracy is President and Owner of Kelly Tracy Ad & Design, located in her hometown of Marine.

She is a graduate of Triad High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with degrees in Mass Communications and Psychology.

“I am honored to represent the men and women of the 4th District and hope my actions as a member of the Madison County Board have earned their support and vote,” Tracy added.

More like this: