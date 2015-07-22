Kelly Schmidt is a perfect fit as a licensed financial consultant for Edward Jones in Edwardsville.

She is very well known in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and said she loves the relationship building part of walking someone through a retirement plan from start to finish.

“I was at the Bank of Edwardsville just shy of 22 years,” she said. “I have been in my most recent position as a licensed financial consultant since 2007. I think it is important to establish the goals for retirement and then make sure you stay on track monitoring investments with open communication between you and the client.”

The Edward Jones culture is one in which she has thrived.

“Their culture is rich and vibrant and goes to a person establishing their goals and vision and putting the clients first,” she said. “Our Edward Jones office has quadrupled since it opened.”

She added, “Our client building is built on face-to-face relationships, not with a call center meeting. The meeting is face-to-face over a dining room table or office desk. Also, our technology is impressive and developed, so there are many good technology tools to help make a decision.”

Kelly and her husband, Rob, are both very involved in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon communities. Rob is a well-known real estate developer and also president of the Edwardsville High School Football Tigers Booster Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We love it here,” Kelly said. “Our two sons both have gone through the school district. One is a freshman in high school and this district has helped our children tremendously. I can’t imagine being in any other area. I am also very active in the Edwardsville Football Boosters.”

She continued, “The Edwardsville School District has helped bring families into the community. People are moving in every day and reap the benefit. Our office is able to communicate our service to them and help them.”

Schmidt said her oldest son, Hayden, grew up in the Edwardsville School District and is now a football player for William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. The Division II Jewel Cardinals compete in the Great Lakes Conference.

“My husband and I both feel like football, along with his strong academic record helped get him into a very good school,” she said. “Ethan, who is our youngest, is now considered a sophomore in high school.”

Kelly Schmidt said she plans to continue her work with the Edward Jones office for many years to come.

“My industry is about relationship building,” she said. “I know what is important on their financial statement and try to make sure to look at what is most important for them.”

For more information e-mail Kelly at Kellyschmidt@edwardsjones.com or call 618-692-9904. Her office is located at 6654 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Suite C, Edwardsville.

More like this: