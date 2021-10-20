ROXANA - McAlister's Deli in Edwardsville recently announced the winner of their Sweet TEAcher award as Kelly Eberlin, a 6th-grade math teacher at Roxana Junior High.

Winners of the Sweet TEAcher award earn a $250 Amazon gift card.

Eberlin has made a huge impact on her students and their parents over the years. In addition to teaching math at Roxana, she is also the girls' cross country coach.

One parent, Crystal Schallenberg, had this to say about Kelly: "Mrs. Eberlin was my daughter's 6th-grade math teacher last year, and she is the middle school cross country coach. Because of the pandemic, they didn't switch classes, so my daughter stayed in her room the entire time.

"My daughter is very shy and was really scared to go to junior high. Mrs. Eberlin took her under her wing and helped her gain confidence every day that she was in her classroom. She helped my daughter adjust her life when she broke her toe, and she helped her deal with the loss of our dog as well.

"She is the most caring person I have ever met. It is because of her that my daughter is running in cross country and she participated in track last year and plans on participating again this year.

"I have seen her build up several kids' confidences. The kids love her. Even after they finish 6th grade, the older kids visit her classroom all the time. She is everyone's cheerleader, and she is available for her students day and night.

"There is nothing she wouldn't do to help or assist her students."

To learn more about the Sweet TEAchers, visit mcalisterstea.com.

