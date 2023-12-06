GLEN CARBON - Kellerman Investigations invites families to join them for a toy drive, complete with free hot cocoa, cookies, a raffle and a visit from the Grinch.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, community members can stop by Kellerman Investigations at 60 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon to donate a toy and enjoy some holiday cheer. Kimberly Brown, organizer of the event, explained that the company wanted to donate to Toys for Tots in memory of Brown’s father and her best friend Michele Hill’s father, both of whom were veterans.

“We wanted to do a special event day and really highlight that we’re doing this and honor not just my father and her father, but all service people. So it’s in memory and to do good things and celebrate that kindness from the community to help others,” Brown explained. “I want to run out of cookies and coffee and all that that day and have so many people. That would be great.”

Kellerman Investigations is a private investigator and process server company. CEO Greg Kellerman is also a veteran, so when Brown approached him about holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots — a program that is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps — he was excited for the company to join in.

The toy drive runs throughout the week leading up to Dec. 9, and people are welcome to stop by Kellerman Investigations to drop off donations. But the company decided to go a step further and organize the Saturday event to encourage more donations and join in the holiday spirit.

“They’re known all over the nation for doing good things for children and collecting toys,” Brown said of Toys for Tots. “So, in honor of my father, we decided that this would be our first year at that. My dad loved all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and just children in general.”

Midwest Petroleum has partnered with Kellerman to provide coffee and hot cocoa, and Sam’s Club has donated cookies. Brown teased that the Grinch will make an appearance at the event with a few giveaways for the kids, and while she is excited for that, she decided the parents might also appreciate a giveaway or two. For every toy you donate, you can enter a raffle to win over $300 worth of gift cards from Bella Milano, Scooters, La Fonda, Weeping Willow Tearoom, Seams for the Soul and more local businesses.

This is the first year that Kellerman Investigations has participated in Toys for Tots, but Brown doubts it will be the last. The company will mark its 20th anniversary this month, and they are looking forward to doing more charitable drives and events in the future. Brown noted that Dec. 9 will be a fun day while giving back to a worthy cause.

“That’s the spirit of not only this time of year, but just with all that’s happening in the world, on small scales and bigger scales, it’s nice to be able to give to something rather than just keeping everything for yourself,” she added. “Kindness spreads kindness.”

To donate and enjoy the event, stop by Kellerman Investigations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 60 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon. Check out their official website at KellermanInvestigations.com for more information about the company and their services.

