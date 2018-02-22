Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE – Weather dependent, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, Keller Construction, Inc., will be closing West Union between St. Louis Street and Randle Street for water main construction.

The closure is anticipated to last until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

The city encourages motorists to use alternate routes and appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.