EDWARDSVILLE - Senior running back, wide receiver and punt returner Kellen Brnfre has been a strong force for the Tigers this football season.

In one of his best games on Sept. 8 against St. Louis Soldan, Brnfre caught a 42-yard pass from quarterback Jake Curry for a touchdown and also ran a punt back 35 yards for another touchdown as the Tigers won over Soldan 47-6.

The most important thing for Brnfre was that everyone on the team's roster got to play and pick up experience. Brnfree is a Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Brnfre said in a postgame interview. "I'm feeling happy."

A recent punt return for the touchdown against Soldan was an opportunity that Brnfre felt great about and he thanked those who also blocked for him on the run.

"Actually, I was going to fair catch that," Brnfre said, "and just let the clock run out. But then, I just caught the ball and I just saw an open lane. So I took it."

It was a play similar to that that led to the punt return touchdown against the Cahokia Comanches, a good feeling for Brnfre himself, but he's focused on the big picture.

"Yeah, it felt pretty good," Brnfre said. "But we've got things to look forward to."

Congrats to Kellen for his recognition as a Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

