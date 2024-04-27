GRANITE CITY - After dedicating the past 38 years to serving Revity Credit Union, President/CEO, Keith Burton recently announced that he is planning to retire by the end of 2024.

A search for Revity’s next CEO has been launched by DDJ Myers, the well-known executive search and leadership development firm.

“We’d like to recognize Keith’s service and dedication to always putting Revity’s members first. As our CEO since 2013, he’s been responsible for all aspects of

the credit union’s operations and financial performance, ushering in a new era of

growth while developing innovative solutions to help us serve as a beacon for

continuous revitalization,” says Jim Devine, Search Committee Chair.

Burton’s tenure at the credit union included various roles prior to becoming CEO,

including serving as Executive Vice President, Assistant Manager, Lending

Manager, and Collections Manager. He received the ICUL Hall of Fame

Leadership Award in 2022, currently serves on the Governor’s Board of Advisors

for Credit Unions and has volunteered for many civic and community groups and

projects over the years.

The next CEO will be charged with continuing the legacy of Revity Credit Union

while leading them into the future and setting the stage for continued growth.

“Revity’s Board will be completing a comprehensive search process to identify an

appropriate successor,” says Deedee Myers, PhD, Founder & CEO of DDJ

Myers, an ALM First Company. “As facilitator, we work very closely with the

Board to thoroughly evaluate both internal and external candidates and find the

best fit possible.”

For more information about the position, contact Sharon Simpson

240-620-4095 or at sgsimpsonconsulting@mac.com

Those interested in applying for this position can learn more in the “Open

Positions” section of www.ddjmyers.com. Candidates may also submit their

confidential resumes to SearchTeam@ddjmyers.com with “Revity CEO” listed in

the subject line.

About Revity Credit Union

Revity CU is community-powered banking: big enough to provide convenience,

small enough to offer our neighbors' customized financial services that meet your

ever-changing, 21st Century needs. We're not pushy and profit driven — we look

out for your best interests. In turn, you can take pride in knowing you're essential

to our growing community. These are just a few reasons why banking with a

credit union is so rewarding. Learn more at RevityCU.com.

About DDJ Myers, an ALM First Company

DDJ Myers specializes in leadership success through executive recruitment,

strategic organization, and board development for financial institutions. In

addition, they offer a broad range of online assessments to help companies

optimize their greatest assets – their people. DDJ Myers joined forces with ALM

First, a strategic partner for depositories, offering an array of financial advisory

services, in 2022 to provide expanded educational opportunities and solutions to

help clients optimize both people and financial performance. Learn more at

www.ddjmyers.com or visit our parent company www.almfirst.com.

