ALTON - Keion Lacey Jr. has what it takes to be a leader. The Alton High School senior has proven himself several times over as a volunteer, mentor and student.

For his accomplishments, Keion Lacey Jr. is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Lacey has been a member of Upward Bound since his freshman year, which is also when he became a member of the Minority Excellence organization at Alton High School. Both of these groups recognize Lacey’s academic success and have served as guides as he prepares to graduate and head to college.

Lacey previously played on the boys’ basketball team and currently serves on the Student Council. He is a member of Alton’s NAACP Youth Council, and he is involved in the 100 Black Men Pathways to Manhood program as well as the Young Men of Valor youth organization at Mount Calvary Church of God and Christ.

In addition to these leadership roles, Lacey has shown that he is a great mentor for younger kids and students. He is a Link Crew Leader, which means he works with underclassmen to help them adjust to high school. He also volunteers with the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

Between his academic and extracurricular activities, Lacey certainly stays busy. In his free time, he likes to play video games, draw and hang out with his loved ones. He was recently recognized as the Rotary Club Student of the Month, and he is particularly proud of his 3.78 cumulative GPA. With all of these successes, Alabama will be lucky to have him when he moves there in the fall.

“I will be attending Alabama A&M University to major in civil engineering,” Lacey said.

Congratulations to Keion for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

