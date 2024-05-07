ST. LOUIS — When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

It’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save lives in an emergency. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate April 29-May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give through May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give through May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on all offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive .

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 7-31

ILLINOIS

Calhoun

Hardin 5/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Hall, 302 Main St.



Jersey

Jerseyville 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jerseyville Methodist Church, 1200 S Liberty St 5/30/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway



Madison

Alton 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St 5/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus Inc, 2603 North Rodgers 5/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Alton Fire Department, 333 E 20th St

Bethalto 5/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.



Collinsville 5/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 2000 Mall St

Edwardsville 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200 5/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street 5/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Street Community Center, 1003 N Main St 5/22/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd 5/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

Glen Carbon 5/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street 5/29/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St

Godfrey 5/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer Adams Pkwy

Highland 5/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. 5/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Troy 5/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.



Monroe

Columbia 5/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 5/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Hecker 5/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

Valmeyer 5/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo 5/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall Waterloo, 406 Veterans Dr



Randolph

Baldwin 5/15/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester 5/10/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Evansville 5/8/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Red Bud 5/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

Sparta 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken



St. Clair

Belleville 5/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive 5/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament, 8707 West Main 5/10/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue 5/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd 5/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave 5/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., City of Belleville, 101 S Illinois St

Cahokia Heights 5/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center, 509 Camp Jackson Rd



Fairview Heights 5/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/25/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/28/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/29/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg 5/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carpenter's Union Local 662, 800 S State St

Millstadt 5/29/2024: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

New Athens 5/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street



O’Fallon 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N 7 Hills Rd 5/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

