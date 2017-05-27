ALTON - While the worst of this weekend's predicted severe weather is expected to skirt the south side of Interstate 70, Alton is still seeing an "enhanced risk" for severe weather Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

South of Interstate 70, the NWS predicts severe storms possible with the greatest dangers being heavy winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. In Alton, the risk of severe storms is enhanced, but the NWS said non-severe precipitation is still likely in the mid-afternoon to early evening hours.

Storms may linger throughout the afternoon and evening, and possibly into the late night hours of Saturday and early morning hours of Sunday, but after that, meteorologists from the NWS say the threat of precipitation will have passed for the remainder of the weekend.

Sunday and Monday should see highs in the upper 70s - close to 80 degrees on Monday - and at least partly sunny conditions. A meteorologist from the NWS said lows should fall to the lower to mid 60s each night. These temperatures are hovering around the norm for this time of year.

