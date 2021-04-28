Keegen Coleman Missing Edwardsville Middle Schooler Last Seen Tuesday Evening
April 28, 2021 9:47 AM April 28, 2021 10:51 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Keegen Coleman, a middle schooler from Edwardsville, has been reported missing since 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Coleman is 5’5 and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and bluish green shorts with black Nike shoes.
He was reported missing from Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville.
If anyone has seen him please call Edwardsville Police at (618) 656-2131.