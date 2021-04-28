Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Keegen Coleman, a middle schooler from Edwardsville, has been reported missing since 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coleman is 5’5 and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and bluish green shorts with black Nike shoes.

He was reported missing from Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville.

If anyone has seen him please call Edwardsville Police at (618) 656-2131.