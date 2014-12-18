Springfield, IL…Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) and Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) teamed up to introduce a House Resolution encouraging the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus to build the agency’s new facility in Illinois.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency plans to build a new campus in the St. Louis region by 2021 and is estimated to generate 3,000 jobs. The federal agency is currently considering four potential locations; Fenton, MO; Mehlville, MO; North St. Louis City; and St. Clair County, IL.



“Illinois has an opportunity to create an estimated 3,000 jobs,” said Rep. Kay. “We must do all we can to bring these jobs to the metro east which is why we are filing this resolution to encourage and welcome the NGA campus to St. Clair County.”



According to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, anyone who sails a U.S. ship, flies a U.S. aircraft, makes national policy decisions, fights wars, locates targets, responds to natural disasters, or even navigates with a cellphone relies on NGA.

Rep. Meier added, “St. Clair County makes the most sense logistically for the intelligence agency since the proposed site is adjacent to Scott Air Force Base and I-64. In real estate they say it’s all about location, location, location and the resolution we are filing serves as a reminder that St. Clair County, Illinois serves as the most logical and best location.”



Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency held three public open houses to obtain input. According to media reports, the open house in O’Fallon, IL had the most turnout, estimating over 150 in attendance. Representatives Kay and Meier attended the open house held December 10th in O’Fallon.



Pending the NGA’s decision, the new intelligence agency campus is estimated to begin the construction process in April 2016. Representatives Kay and Meier will file the resolution when the Ninety-ninth Illinois General Assembly convenes January 14, 2015.

