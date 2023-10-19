PIASA - Junior Kaylyn Hortof has steadily improved her times over the course of the 2023 season for Southwestern High School's girl's cross-country team.

Recently, Kaylyn placed 17th in the South Central Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 14, 2023, with a time of 26.28.0. She placed 10th in the North Mac Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023, at 28:31.0 for three miles.

With an injury to another runner, Kaylyn has become the Piasa Birds' No. 3 female cross-country runner. She will compete this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Trenton-Wesclin Regional.

Kaylyn is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

The Piasa Birds’ head cross country coach Gary Bowker said Kaylyn is very “important” to his squad’s depth chart and is a talented runner. He said he is also pleased her times have continued to improve throughout the cross-country season. Kaylyn’s best in 2022 for three miles was 28:29.1, so she has significantly improved in the last 12 months.

Congratulations to Kaylyn on her recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month for the Piasa Birds.

