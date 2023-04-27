EDWARDSVILLE - Senior infielder Kayden Jennings had made a positive contribution to the success of the Edwardsville High School baseball team as the Tigers continue to defend their 2022 IHSA Class 4A state championship, and in a two-game series against Alton on Apr. 25-26, he combined for four hits and three RBIs as Edwardsville swept the series 16-6 and 13-1.

For the season, Jennings is hitting .323, with no home runs, 14 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .462 and 16 stolen bases as the Tigers are currently 17-6 on the season.

In the game on Apr. 25, the Tigers were able to grind out the win, taking advantage of 14 walks and a pair of costly errors to score their runs, and after the game, Jennings felt his team could have done some things better, but was also happy with the win.

Jennings felt he took solid at-bats than in games recently in Paducah, Ky.

The Tigers continue to move right along and have been playing well, and it's especially a good time to be playing well, with the IHSA playoffs looming ahead in May and June.

"I think we're molding into a real team," Jennings said, "like kind of like were were last year and I think a lot of the guys are trying to figure things out at the plate and stuff."

Although there's still plenty of baseball yet to be played, things are looking for the Tigers and they prepare to defend their championship. Jennings' goals for the rest of the season for himself and the team are simple and straightforward.

"Myself, I want to be able to take some more and better at-bats," Jennings said, "catch some barrels and continue to play some good (defense). And then for the team, I think we just need to keep our head down, build a win streak and get hot for the playoffs."

