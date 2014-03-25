Kay presenting legislation to delay Common Core on Wednesday
Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) will be presenting legislation to urge the Illinois State Board of Education to delay the implementation of Common Core Standards before the Elementary & Secondary Education Committee Wednesday. As of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, over 700 individuals filed witness slips in support of Kay's House Resolution 543.
When: Wednesday, March 26th at 8:00 a.m.
Where: Elementary & Secondary Education Committee
Stratton Building, Room D-1
401 S. Spring Street
Springfield, IL 62706
Who: Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon)
Contact: Chris Guy, cguy@hrs.ilga.gov
618-307-9200
###
