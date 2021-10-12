

ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, October 26th in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to The Stork Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to individuals who otherwise could not afford medical infertility treatments.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $286,354 to local nonprofit organizations.

The Stork Foundation will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to fund their fertility grants. Three couples received grants in 2020, and the plan is to award at least four grants this fall. Applicants could receive a maximum amount of $15,000, the average cost of one IVF cycle with medicine included.

With these grants, the nonprofit seeks to remove the financial barrier associated with IVF and IUI treatments and egg and sperm donations. The company’s mission is to give hope and opportunity to those suffering from infertility and fighting for their dream of parenthood.

Founded in March 2020, The Stork Foundation has been providing valuable services to couples in the St. Louis community ever since. To learn more about them, please visit https://www.storkfoundation.org .

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com

