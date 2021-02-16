ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host their next Giveback Tuesday on Feb. 23 in Town & Country for The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. Their dining room is now open at 25% capacity for dinner hours only. For those who cannot make a reservation in time, curbside pickup and limited heated patio service will still be available.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $246,649 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds raised through Giveback Tuesday will be used to support The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s groundbreaking foster and adoption permanency programs, like Extreme Recruitment® and 30 Days to Family®. These programs, along with extensive wrap around supports, help children and families learn from each other and work together. The nonprofit serves over 11,669 children and families annually.

“The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s culture of innovation and continuous improvement drives the success of our programs,” said Natasha J. Leonard, director of external relations for the nonprofit. “Our recruiters never give up on kids because we truly believe that every child deserves a forever family. Also, they leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding a healing place for our children to grow.”

To learn more about The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, please visit them at www.foster-adopt.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

