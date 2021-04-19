ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, April 27 in Town & Country. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT), a nonprofit that has been dedicated to empowering families with critically ill newborns since 2011.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $250,596 to local nonprofit organizations.

GiFT strives to restore stability and dignity for families who experience prolonged hospitalization of their newborn through education, providing infant care essentials, and breaking barriers for visitation. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s donation will directly impact three of the nonprofit’s programs, including:

Destination Home – supports families preparing to bring their baby home from the NICU by providing infant care essentials.

GiFT Gets You There – makes it possible for families to spend time with their little ones when they need it most.

GiFT Remembers – helps families who are in bereavement by providing financial support toward remembrances and memorial services.

The nonprofit was able to help 350 local families in 2020. GiFT expects to be able to assist 400 more in 2021, pending necessary funding. To learn more about GiFT, please visit www.givingisafamilytradition.org.

For Giveback Tuesday on April 27, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s patio dining and curbside pickup in Town & Country will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Limited indoor dining in Town & Country will also be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

