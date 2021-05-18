



ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, May 25 in Rock Hill. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Peter & Paul Community Services (PPCS). This St. Louis nonprofit walks with people experiencing homelessness (especially those who experience mental illness or live with HIV) on their path to stable living by offering them hope, empowerment, compassion, hospitality, and a chance for independence, in an effort to solve homelessness for the community.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $251,769 to local nonprofit organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused PPCS to shut down all of their volunteer activities. Losing their volunteers has caused a significant increase in their food and staffing costs, which Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s donation will help offset. Their volunteers were in charge of preparing and serving meals for their Community Meals program, where they serve up to 200 men, women, and children 20 days per month. They would also normally help serve up to 60 men every night at their Soulard Shelter.

PPCS will celebrate their 40th anniversary in November. They offer a total of seven programs from six locations in South St. Louis:

Community Meals – Hot meals for all who are hungry (up to 200 meals served daily, 20 days per month)

– Hot meals for all who are hungry (up to 200 meals served daily, 20 days per month) Soulard Shelter – A nightly emergency shelter (up to 60 men, 365 days a year)

– A nightly emergency shelter (up to 60 men, 365 days a year) Garfield Place Apartments – Their most independent living option for adults with a mental illness/addiction (25 apartments)

– Their most independent living option for adults with a mental illness/addiction (25 apartments) Labre Center – Transitional housing including three meals a day for adults living with a severe mental illness (15 beds)

– Transitional housing including three meals a day for adults living with a severe mental illness (15 beds) Positive Directions – Transitional housing for adults living with HIV and mental illness/addiction (16 beds)

– Transitional housing for adults living with HIV and mental illness/addiction (16 beds) The CollabARTive – Art classes and projects for clients of all Next Step programs

– Art classes and projects for clients of all Next Step programs St. Louis Roadies – Street-soccer league play for current and former clients

Through their meals, shelter, and housing programs, PPCS served 1,386 individuals in 2020. To learn more about PPCS, please visit www.ppcsinc.org. They hope to resume typical volunteer activities in the near future. For more information about volunteering at PPCS, please contact Kati Hoffman at kbhoffman@ppcsinc.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rock Hill’s dining room remains open for lunch and dinner hours at limited capacity to accommodate for social distancing. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

