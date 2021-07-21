ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, July 27 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to iFM Community Medicine, a nonprofit that strengthens underserved communities, one patient at a time, to promote community health.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $263,427 to local nonprofit organizations.

Following July’s Giveback Tuesday event, funds will be used by iFM Community Medicine to support the operating expenses of their primary care clinics. These are located inside of more than 20 partnering nonprofit organizations that serve low income/uninsured individuals and families, with a focus on youth and homeless teens.

iFM Community Medicine was created by David Campbell, M.D., when he recognized that kids can’t focus in school, parents can’t work to provide for their children, and families in crisis can’t overcome major life hurdles if they’re in poor health. Now supported by their collaborative funding model, they are able to offer their services to patients at low or no cost.

The nonprofit’s partners include:

- Saint Louis Crisis Nursery

- SouthSide Early Childhood Center

- Epworth Children & Family Services

- Every Child’s Hope

Article continues after sponsor message

- Youth in Need

- Covenant House

- Harris-Stowe State University

- St. Vincent Home for Children

- Missouri Baptist Children’s Home

- St. Francis Community Services/Catholic Charities

- Nahed Chapman New American Academy

- County school districts including Hancock Clinic (Lemay School District), Bayless, Jennings, and Special School District of St. Louis County

Their clinics at Lydia’s House and The Women’s Safe House also support the needs of women and children recovering from domestic abuse. Founded in 1999, iFM Community Medicine serves over 1,000 individuals per year. To learn more about them, please visit www.ifm-stl.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rock Hill’s dining room remains open for lunch and dinner hours at limited capacity to accommodate for social distancing. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

More like this: