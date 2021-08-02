ST. LOUIS - Award-winning Restaurateur and Chef Katie Collier of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is announcing the launch of their frozen pizzas, pastas, and sauces in all H-E-B Central Markets throughout Texas. Currently Katie's frozen items can be found in Missouri and Illinois through Dierbergs Markets, as well as both Katie’s Pizza & Pasta locations.

In addition, Katie’s frozen line is now available for nationwide ordering and delivery through their website http://www.katiespizza.com. Customers can order online from any location in the USA, including Hawaii and Alaska.

Each pizza is hand-stretched and baked in her restaurants’ 700-degree, wood-fired ovens. She uses the highest quality of scratch and specialty ingredients, then immediately blast chills them and ships orders to the customers’ doors. Pizzas are seasonally inspired and change frequently.

With the latest launch, Katie’s has also unveiled several new pizza and pasta flavors. The new flavors include:

Wood fired sausage, mushroom, and bacon pizza

Wood fired Italian vegetable pizza

Black garlic burrata cheese pizza

Fresh house-made black spaghetti

“When the pandemic hit and our dining rooms were shut down we prototyped a frozen pizza and an e-commerce site, and launched frozen within 48 hours. Over the year we made over 200,000 frozen pizzas in our restaurant’s kitchens and dining rooms,”” says Katie Collier of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “Against all odds, this new business saved us from closing our brick-and-mortar restaurants, but most importantly saved 100+ jobs.”

Katie says they’ve learned some powerful lessons—mostly perseverance and the positive effect a strong team and community can have on their business.

Katie’s is pleased to also announce that construction on their new production space, “Katie’s Frozen Headquarters,” has been completed and is now open. This expansion will add 20 new jobs to their company and plenty of space for research and development of exciting new products for both frozen and the restaurants.

Speigelglass Construction and Edward Don built their new frozen facility, equipped with two of the largest size wood-fired ovens from Earthstone and the largest boos block table in the world, custom made by John Boos Co.

Article continues after sponsor message

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria originated from a Kickstarter campaign in 2013, with a mission to create a welcoming environment and provide a one-of-a-kind memorable experience. Since then, it has grown from a small local business to a multi-restaurant enterprise and now a national frozen pizza delivery service.

Katie was also recently selected as one of the Business Insider’s 7 Women Entrepreneurs under 40 to watch in 2021. Katie was named Best Chef by Feast Magazine in 2020 and was just named runner up for Favorite Restaurant, Best Pizza, and Chef of the Year in Sauce Magazine.

Katie’s also continues their “Giveback Tuesday” program, which donates 100% of their profits one Tuesday a month to local charities in need. Additionally, for every frozen pizza order, Katie’s donates a frozen pizza to local area food banks. To date, Katie’s has donated over $260,000 and thousands of frozen pizzas.

To purchase Katie's frozen pizzas, please visit katiespizza.com, a St. Louis area Dierbergs, or H-E-B store. Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

The husband-and-wife team of Ted and Katie Collier owns Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in St. Louis, Missouri. This family-owned and operated restaurant is a successful, award-winning artisan Italian restaurant and bar that focuses on a modern interpretation of regional Italian cuisine using local, seasonal ingredients.

ABOUT KATIE COLLIER

Katie Collier’s passion for Italian cooking comes from her time spent living in Florence, Italy as a young adult. Her passion for Italian cuisine is matched only by that of her philanthropic efforts.

Katie has received numerous awards for her cooking including Best Pizza & Best Pasta by Feast Magazine, Best Pizza by Ladue News and Sauce Magazine, multiple A List Awards, Best Restaurant in St. Louis Magazine, and Best Chef in Feast Magazine, Sauce Magazine and St. Louis Magazine -- making her the first woman to achieve this feat. Katie was selected as one of the Business Insider’s 7 Women Entrepreneurs under 40 to watch in 2021.

More like this: