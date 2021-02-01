ST. LOUIS – After three months of offering heated patio seating and curbside pickup, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is reopening their dining rooms (for dinner hours only) at 25% capacity in Rock Hill and Town & Country. The dining rooms will officially reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Dinner hours include 3 to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

While indoor dining is limited to dinner, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will still be open during their lunch hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with heated patio seating and curbside pickup available. This new schedule accommodates for the production of their frozen pizza while Katie's Frozen Headquarters is being built.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reservations are highly recommended as seating is limited. To place a reservation in Rock Hill, please call (314) 942-6555 or use OpenTable - Rock Hill. To place a reservation in Town & Country, please call (636) 220-3238 or use OpenTable - Town & Country.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

More like this: