ALTON – Carrollton Bank announced Katie Ottwell has joined the bank as Assistant Vice President and Home Loan Officer.

“We are very pleased to welcome Katie to Carrollton Bank,” said Steve Thompson, Regional President, Carrollton Bank. “Helping hundreds of families buy and refinance their homes in the Riverbend area has made her a top home loan officer for many years.”

“I am very excited to join such a well-respected bank with a long history of helping people buy and refinance their homes,” said Ottwell. “Carrollton Bank is the perfect place for me to continue helping people with their home loan needs.”

Ottwell has over 13 years of home loan experience at Central Bank in Godfrey (formerly First National Bank of St. Louis) and Serenity Title and Escrow in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ottwell is a member of the Riverbend Growth Association and Greater Gateway Association of Realtors. She graduated from Greenville College and Alton High School.

In addition to its Alton office, Carrollton Bank has eight offices including Jerseyville, Carrollton, Springfield and O’Fallon in Illinois, and St. Charles, Clayton, Des Peres and St. Louis Hills in Missouri.

More like this: