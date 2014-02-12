GODFREY, IL – Feb 12, 2014 – Kathy Willis , Director for Lewis and Clark’s Corporate and Community Learning will be the featured speaker at the next Women Empowering Women meeting.. Kathy will present a program titled Emotional Intelligence and Practical Applications of Communications in the Workplace. Kathy tries to apply to her own life the same advice that she has given to employees of Fortune 200 companies over the last 20years. Kathy said “I may not always be successful, but my home-and work-life are better for what I do understand about these topics.

Previously Kathy held positions with Wells Fargo, BJC Healthcare’s Leadership Initiative, Maritz Learning Systems and General Dynamics. She has been the featured speaker for St. Louis Chapters of ASTD, ISPI and AAIM and the Arthritis Foundation’s 2009 national convention. Locally she presented for the River Bend Growth Association and Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

The professional women’s group, Women Empowering Women (WEW), held their first meeting in January. The mission of this women-only networking group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life.

There are no membership fees, no referral or attendance requirements, nor any limitations on membership to be a part of this group. Women from throughout the St. Louis Metro-East River Bend region are welcome to participate.

The group will meet the third Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Alton Holiday Inn, located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway. At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share.

The cost to attend the networking lunch is $13 and includes a meal, drink, tax, and gratuity. Reservations are required should be made by Feb 15th. For reservations and to learn more about WEW and how to get involved, contact Martha Morse at Reliance Bank in Godfrey, mmorse@reliancebankstl.com or 618-374-8204.

