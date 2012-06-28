Alton, IL...Shedding some light on wasteful government spending, Madison County Board member Kathy Smith (R-Alton) is calling on the legislature including State Rep. Dan Beiser to stop wasting taxpayer dollars on political mail pieces. Smith offered an alternative, "Use the funds towards paying off Illinois' debt and provide tax relief for Illinois taxpayers."

This week select voters in the 111th District are receiving two notices from their state government and politician. The first notice, a brochure mailed and paid for by the taxpayers touts Dan Beiser's record in the Illinois legislature. The taxpayer funded brochure was mailed out to more than 29,018 residents and cost taxpayers an estimated $9,000. The second notification informs seniors that funds are no longer available for the property tax grant which provides tax relief for senior citizens who own their own homes. The property tax grant for seniors was eliminated by Dan Beiser and his colleagues under SB 2454.

"Using an estimated $9,000 in taxpayer dollars to benefit a politician running for re-election is appalling," said Kathy Smith. "Especially when property tax grants for seniors has been eliminated. It's simply robbing from our grandparent's to help re-elect a politician. I urge our elected officials and Dan Beiser to put the taxpayer first and stop using our tax dollars to benefit his campaign."

Kathy Smith is the Republican Candidate for State Representative in the 111th District challenging incumbent Dan Beiser in the November 2012 election. The 111th District includes the communities of Alton, Bethalto, Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, Elsah and parts of Godfrey and Granite City.

