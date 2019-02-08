DES MOINES, Iowa (February 8, 2019) - The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at Drake University. This academic honor is achieved by earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2018 semester at Drake.

The students are: Edwardsville's Kathleen McCracken and Wood River's Zachary Kincade.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students from approximately 45 states and 42 countries. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.


