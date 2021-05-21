The Kaskaskia Regional Port District hosted a signing ceremony today signaling the initiation of the feasibility study in partnership with the St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. St. Louis District Commander Col. Kevin Golinghorst, and the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Board Chairman George Obernagel, each signed the Feasibility Cost Sharing Agreement to enable both federal and non-federal funds to be used for the study, which is aimed at improving navigational efficiency at Terminal #2 near Baldwin, Ill.

This study and potential construction project is being performed under the Corps of Engineers’ Continuing Authorities Program, Section 107, which is one of nine legislative authorities under which the Corps of Engineers can plan, design, and implement certain types of water resources projects without additional project specific congressional authorization.

During today’s signing ceremony, Col. Golinghorst commented that, “It is an honor to be here representing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a partnership that will benefit not only the Port District and the State of Illinois, but our entire nation, as we move forward on this endeavor.”

While the previous phase did identify that there is a federal interest in conducting the study, the planning process will take several years to complete.

The St. Louis District, in coordination and consultation with the KRPD and other state and local agencies, will formulate several alternatives (or solutions) to address the problems at the terminal, which have been identified as shallow depths and narrowing of the oxbow channel causing decreased efficiency and economic losses.

The various alternatives will be minimally designed, evaluated, and compared to one another to ultimately identify the alternative that results in the highest net economic benefits.

The St. Louis District looks forward to this partnership with the KRPD and the opportunity to expand navigational opportunities in the inland waterway system.

