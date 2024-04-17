COLLINSVILLE - Courtesy runner Mace Karnes scored from second base on a wild pitch, with Bryce Beyers going to third on the same play, in the top of the sixth, then Greyson Rathgeb and Chase Milburn shut the door on Collinsville, allowing only a seventh-inning single, as Edwardsville took a tight 5-4 Southwestern Conference win over the Kahoks Tuesday afternoon at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park in Collinsville.

The win was the Tigers' sixth in a row, and improves their record to 10-5. The Kahoks have now lost four of their last six games, dropping to 8-10 on the season.

The first three innings were scoreless and tight as could be, with the teams combining for two base runners. The Tigers go on the board first in the top of the fourth, starting with a lead-off walk to Joe Chiarodo who went to second on a wild pitch, later stealing third. Chiarodo scored one out later on a RBI single by Lucas Huebner to put Edwardsville up 1-0. Collinsville tied the game in the home half, starting with a lead-off single by Kris Alcorn, going to second one out later on a base hit by Adam Bovinett. Ethan Bagwell singled home Alcorn to tie the game 1-1, with Bovinett going to second. Darren Pennell was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second, but Carson Parrill hit into a double play to end the inning.

The Tigers took the lead right back in the fifth. Kolton Wright reached on an error on a bunt, allowing two runs to score and Hunter Baugh to advance to third. Chiarodo hit a sacrifice fly in right field four territory to score Baugh and make it 4-1. In the bottom of the inning, a Blaine Martinez double scored Bryce Lemp to make it 4-2, then a two-run single by Alcorn sent in both Jace Madura and Martinez to re-tie the game 4-4.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the top of the sixth, starting with a lead-off single by Huebner, with Huebner going to second when Beyers was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, with Karnes scoring what proved to be the winning run, and Beyers going to third. Rathgeb set the side down in order in the sixth, and Milburn only allowed a seventh-inning single to give Edwardsville the win.

The Tigers and Kahoks play a return game Thursday at Tom Pile Field Thursday afternoon, with Collinsville playing Breese Mater Dei Catholic Wednesday afternoon at home, then go to Freeburg with a game set for Friday. All games start at 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville plays two at home on Saturday, going against perennial Tennessee power Memphis Christian Brothers Catholic of Memphis at 1:30 p.m, then play McCracken County of Paducah, Ky. at 4 p.m.

