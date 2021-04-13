Karla Lindsey Earns April Employee Of Month At AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Karla Lindsey has earned April Employee of Month at Alton Memorial Hospital. Lindsey of the Intermediate Care Unit is shown holding plaque. Article continues after sponsor message Lindsey's manager, Jamie Bock, describes Karla as “a smiling face to everyone that steps off the elevator. She works extra shifts day and night to ensure that we are not short-staffed. The cardiologists and nurses value and trust her telemetry skills. Karla always puts the safety of the patients first.” Print Version Submit a News Tip