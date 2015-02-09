Bradley Taul of Alton Middle School and Karisma Burnett of East Elementary were named as Students of the Month for February by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bradley is the son of Todd and Donna Taul of Godfrey. He chose Target for his gift card and the 5A’s for his donation. Bradley is a 6th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS) in the Eagle’s Nest. He exhibits all of the characteristics of the Alton Optimist Club. He has a love for learning and a level of commitment necessary to succeed. Bradley is an enthusiastic student in the classroom and is always willing to cooperate with his peers. Not only does Brad come to class daily, ready to learn, once he completes an assignment, he is always wanting to know what the next task will be so he may get prepared. Bradley is involved in his academics as well as extracurricular activities at school and in the community. He plays in the middle school orchestra as well as soccer and baseball. Bradley has a love for animals and music.

Karisma Burnett is the daughter of Kenneth and Takeisha of Alton. She is a 5th grader at East Elementary School. She chose Walmart for her gift card and St. Jude’s for her donation. Karisma is a multi-talented young lady. While making the honor roll with straight A’s, she finds time to participate in band, chorus, and orchestra. She is conscientious about her studies as well. During our 1st two “cold” days, she made a color-coded map of the world! Karisma is a good friend. She will set aside her own needs to make sure someone she cares for has what they need. A fifth grade teacher was overheard saying they wished for a room full of Karismas. Karisma has all of the qualities we look for in a child and she will group up continuing to impress us.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

More like this: