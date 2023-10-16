EDWARDSVILLE - Karis Chen was the only double winner on the day for the Edwardsville girls swimming team, while the Tigers took both relay races in winning their Swim For Hope charity meet for breast cancer research Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers won with a total of 352 pointy, edging out Lockport Township, who finished second with 335 points, O'Fallon came in third with 231 points, Chatham Glenwood was fourth at 215 points, Joliet Township was fifth at 197, Springfield High was sixth with 86 points and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was seventh with 20 points.

The Tigers started out on the right foot by winning the 100-yard medley relay, with Scout Jackson, Chen, Reilly Curry and Grace Oertle taking the event at 50.38 seconds, with the second team of Parker LeVasseur, Pera Onal, Vivian Lu and Karissa Osborn placing fourth at 54.86 seconds. Oertle won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.04, with LeVasseur finishing third at 1:04.34 and Osborn coming in ninth at 1:08.58. Chen won her first event by taking the 50-yard breaststroke at 31.39 seconds, with Georgia Samet placing second at 32:34 seconds and Savanna Lewis fifth at 37.69 seconds and Kylie Fellner had a time of 39.73 seconds.

Alyssa Alberttyn of the Panthers was the winner of the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 23.59 seconds, with Jackson coming in second at 25.09 seconds, Samet was third at 25.53 seconds and Oertle finished fourth at 25/65 seconds/ The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Samet, Lu, LeVasseur and Jackson won the race with a time of 1:42.13, while Haley Johnson of the Porters won the 100-yard butterfly at 1:00.10, with Jackson coming in third at 1:02.12 and Lu finished fourth at 1:06.34. Albertyn won her second event of the day in the 50-yard backstroke, coming in at 27.56 seconds, with Curry finishing second at 29.05 seconds. LeVasseur was fifth at 29.87 seconds and Osborn was ninth at 31.88 seconds.

Chen won her second race of the day in the 100-yard breaststroke, coming in at 1:08.30, while Onal was fourth at 1:13.98 and Fellner had a time of 1:26.32. The Tigers' team of Oertle, Chen, Curry and Samet won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 46.78 seconds, with the second team of Fellner, Lewis Onal and Osborn coming in sixth at 52.34 seconds. Albertyn became the meet's only triple winner, taking the 100-yard freestyle at 52/67 seconds, with Samet coming in second at 54.85 seconds, Curry was third at 56.85 seconds.

Madison Yom of the Titans was the winner of the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 28.11 seconds, with Lu coming in third at 28.98 seconds and Onal placed fifth at 29.86 seconds. Jackson then won the 100-yard individual medley, coming in at 1:03.07, with Oertle finishing fifth at 1:06.89.

