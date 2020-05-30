BETHALTO - In an organized effort to replenish the stock at three Metro East food banks, Tom Anderson decided to put together a food drive on Saturday in Bethalto.

The food drive was a drive-thru style drop-off, as the cars drove in the lot they opened their trunks and the volunteers retrieved the items.

“I decided to have this food drive because I saw a national stat that 17.4 percent of single moms reported not having any food or no money to buy food. I started planning this six weeks ago. I started contacting the area food pantries. I was very happy with the outcome of today, my guess would be we received 10,000 pounds of food, along with roughly 1,500 dollars donated to each pantry,” Anderson said

The three food pantry recipients were Community Hope Center in Bethalto, Crisis Food Center in Alton and Day Spring Four Square Church in South Roxana. Representatives from each pantry were on hand to help.

“One scripture has been my only motivation: ‘I was hungry, and you fed me,’” Anderson said.

Illinois State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe took a money collection in Springfield and presented each food pantry with a check.

“Residents are being turned away and going hungry, because our food banks are struggling to keep the shelves stocked,” Crowe said. “While there are many ways to help our friends and neighbors through the pandemic, I strongly encourage anyone able to donate to this food drive.”

The event, named the Karen Rodgers Memorial Food Drive.

